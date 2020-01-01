What is illumos?
illumos is a Unix operating system which provides next-generation features for downstream distributions, including advanced system debugging, next generation filesystem, networking, and virtualization options.
illumos is developed by both volunteers and companies building products on top of the software.
illumos is an excellent base for both traditional and cloud-native deployments.
Getting Started
Download and install
The OmniOS and OpenIndiana distributions are a good place for new users to get started. You can install in a virtual machine or on bare metal.
Look at the full list to find a distribution that meets your needs!
Get the source
illumos is freely available from our source repository. You can see recent changes here.
Instructions for building illumos on various distributions can be found here!
Join the community
Discussions occur on the project mailing lists;
you can join and post, or read the archives on the web.
The
#illumos channel on Freenode IRC is very
active and has online logs.
Other Resources
There are many online resources that describe the illumos project. Here are some important links: